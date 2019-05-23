Watch the video for Madonna and Swae Lee’s ‘Crave’

Here's Crave...

Madonna has debuted the music video for ‘Crave’ – which sees her joining forces with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.

Directed by Nuno Xico, the video begins with panoramic shots of New York skylines, before constantly flitting between clips of the pair’s performance that are captured in both black and white and colour. You can check it out in full below.

The song, described as “infectious pop”, follows on from ‘Medellin’, the first track from ‘Madame X’ which arrived last month, and ‘I Rise’ a politically charged alt-pop track.

The video’s release comes after Madonna courted controversy as she performed two songs at last weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

After opening with ‘Like A Prayer’, she delivered a politically charged performance of ‘I Rise’, which saw two dancers with Palestinian and Israeli flags on their backs embrace.

Sharing footage of her performance on Twitter, Madonna then declared that her appearance was intended to “spread the message of peace”.

“Madame X is a freedom fighter,” wrote Madonna. “I am grateful. For the opportunity to spread the message of peace and unity with the world.”

Madonna will return to the UK next February to take in 12 intimate shows at the London Palladium as part of the ‘Madame X’ world tour.