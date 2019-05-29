Watch the nostalgic video for Metronomy’s chugging new single ‘Lately’

Frontman Joseph Mount makes his directorial debut with the clip

Metronomy have shared the video for their new single ‘Lately’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track is the first release from the group since 2016’s ‘Summer 08’ album and marks the first taste of their upcoming sixth album, which is due for release this autumn.

The band’s frontman Joseph Mount directed the video, which takes inspiration from the movie Honey I Shrunk The Kids and sees tiny versions of the musicians crawling out of a cassette tape labelled “Metronomy 4eva”. You can watch the video below now.

In a press release, Mount said: “This music video is a pop promo in the grand tradition of pop promos: End of school on a Friday afternoon, Mysterious little people that live in a cassette tape, concerned parents and special FX. The song and video are both about growing up.

“I’ve absolutely loved taking the opportunity to direct our own music videos. I have quite strong opinions on what music videos are for in 2019 and how they should be presented and this has been a chance for me to put my money where my mouth is! The most impressive thing I’ve realised is how much of a group effort creating a music video is. I’ve always known it, but this time I’ve obviously worked much closer with the various characters, involved in every department. So, thank you to them.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, Mount has recently worked with Robyn, producing and/or co-writing six songs on her latest album, ‘Honey’. The Swedish pop star confirmed their collaboration in April 2018 when she posted photos of the pair in the studio together online.

The Metronomy star previously told NME in 2017 that he was hoping to work on Robyn’s follow-up to ‘Body Talk’, saying: “I’ve been working with people on my own stuff, some new stuff, and I’m off to see Robyn in March to try and do some stuff with her. “I’ve just been a bit of family man recently…but every time I do something with Robyn I get very excited, so hopefully I’ll be heavily involved in her next record but we’ll see.”