Watch the video for Miles Kane’s surprise new single ‘Can You See Me Now’

Miles Kane has shared the video for his surprise new single ‘Can You See Me Now’. Check it out below.

The track is Kane’s first new material since his 2018 album ‘Coup De Grace‘, and comes with a lively on-the-road video befitting of the song’s raucous energy.

‘Can You See Me Now’ leans towards The Last Shadow Puppets man’s more rock n’ roll edge, as he snarls “North Face t-shirt, two-for-one love affairs, did you hear me weeping or did you get scared?”

The video was shot James Kelly (who also directed his video for ‘LA Five Four (309)’) while Kane was on tour in France and Italy in May.

“This is a song about reaching a point in your life when you feel comfortable in yourself and you’re not afraid to shout about it,” said Kane.

Kane recently said that he wouldn’t rule out a Last Shadow Puppets reunion with Alex Turner. The musician – who recently released his third solo album – said he would “never say never” to another output with Turner.

This summer will see Kane perform at Isle of Wight Festival, Rock Werchter, Tramlines, Neighbourhood Festival, Y Not Festival, Kendal Calling and headlining Skeleton Coast Festival, as well as supporting Paul Weller at Cardiff Castle.