Watch Vince Staples perform ‘Take Me Home’ with Fousheé on ‘Fallon’

Vince Staples performed his song ‘Take Me Home’ with Fousheé on last night’s edition (August 18) of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – watch their performance below.

The track is taken from Staples’ recent self-titled album, which arrived last month.

Staples and Fousheé performed the song while seated back-to-back on a rotating platform that was bathed in dark blue lighting.

Earlier this month Staples contributed a track to the recent Pokémon anniversary soundtrack ‘Pokémon 25: The Red EP’.

“I’ve always been a fan of Pokémon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th anniversary celebration,” the rapper said in a statement about his involvement in the record.

“I’m excited for people to hear ‘Got ‘Em,’ and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did.”

Staples is set to join Tyler, the Creator on the latter’s upcoming North American tour, with Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown also supporting.

See Tyler’s upcoming tour dates below:

FEBRUARY 2022:



Thursday 10 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena

Friday 11 – Phoenix, Footprint Center

Saturday 12 – Las Vegas, Michelob Ultra Arena

Monday 14 – El Paso, Don Haskins Center

Wednesday 16 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

Friday 18 – St. Louis, Chaifetz Arena

Saturday 19 – Kansas City, Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday 20 – Minneapolis, Target Center

Tuesday 22 – Chicago, United Center

Thursday 24 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

Sunday 27 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center

Monday 28 – Little Caesars Arena

MARCH 2022:



Thursday 3 – Worcester, DCU Center

Friday 4 – Norfolk, Chartway ARena

Sunday 6 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Monday 7 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Wednesday 9 – Montreal, Place Bell

Friday 11 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Saturday 12 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

Sunday 13 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday 16 – Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum

Friday 18 – Orlando, Amway Center

Saturday 19 – Tampa, Yuengling Center

Sunday 20 – Miami, FTX Arena

Wednesday 23 – Charleston, North Charleston Coliseum

Friday 25 – Duluth, Gas South Arena

Sunday 27 – Houston, Toyota Center

Tuesday 29 – Denver, Ball Arena

Thursday 31 – Los Angeles, Staples Center

APRIL 2022:



Friday 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

Saturday 2 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Monday 4 – Portland, Moda Center

Thursday 7 – Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum

Friday 8 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena