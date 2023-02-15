Watch Waxahatchee and Snail Mail cover The Killers’ ‘When You Were Young’

Snail Mail and Waxahatchee covered The Killers‘ ‘When You Were Young’ during the final night of the former’s ‘Valentine Fest’.

The duo – whose real names are Lindsey Jordan and Katie Crutchfield, respectively – teamed up at the Ottobar for the cover of the 2006 hit single in Baltimore last night (February 14) for the fifth night of the concert series.

It comes after Jordan linked up with Mac DeMarco to cover Talking Heads’ 1983 classic ‘This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)’ the previous night (February 13).

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, Jordan also teamed up with Soccer Mommy for Avril Lavigne‘s 2002 hit ‘I’m With You’.

‘Valentine Fest’ was launched in support of Jordan’s second album as Snail Mail, the titular ‘Valentine’, which arrived last November via Matador. Singles included the title track, ‘Ben Franklin’ and ‘Madonna’, with the album itself earning a five-star review from NME’s El Hunt. In that write-up, Hunt called the record “expertly curated” and opined that every song on it “feels like a fully-realised gem”.

In a statement shared when the concerts were first announced last November, Jordan said: “It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown, so we’re playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait. I’ll see you at the Ottobar.”

The venue itself holds some significance for Jordan: she played her second-ever Snail Mail show at the Ottobar in 2015, and performed there four more times over the following two years. Her last hometown show was in July of 2018, just a month after she released her debut album, ‘Lush’