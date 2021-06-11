Watch Weezer debut a punchy new song live at the Summer Game Fest

The 2021 Summer Game Fest has officially kicked off, and with it, a jammy new song from Weezer.

The band teamed up with indie developers Funktronic Labs to debut ‘Tell Me What You Want’, performing it live from inside Funktronic’s new game Wave Break. The game is described as “the world’s first skateBOATING game, inspired by arcade skateboarding classics”, and features a mode inspired by Weezer, fittingly titled Weezy Mode.

‘Tell Me What You Want’ first surfaced as a B-side cut from Weezer’s recently released 15th album, ‘Van Weezer’, and simmers with a sharp, metal-via-surf-rock edge. The track also takes a bold swing at fellow music site Pitchfork, with frontman Rivers Cuomo singing: “Don’t be influenced by an office full of dorks/I won’t mention any names, [cough cough], Pitchfork”.

Watch the live debut of ‘Tell Me What You Want’ below, along with a teaser for the Weezy Mode of Wave Break:

Premiering their brand new song “Tell Me What You Want” from @WaveBreakGame, this is @Weezer! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/SBVvTGiAeR — Summer Game Fest – LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

Wave Break is available to download on PC (via Steam), Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

Summer Game Fest is currently being streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. It’ll see a swathe of exclusive announcements, updates and demos for upcoming video game releases, including a rumoured Borderlands spin-off titled Wonderlands, and season four of Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Weezer have released two albums for 2021 (thus far): ‘OK Human’ in January, and ‘Van Weezer’ last month.

Both albums received three-star reviews from NME, with writer Kevin EG Perry calling the former “an evocative, intimate record that’ll make you pine for the old world”, and Mark Beaumont saying, “the bull-snorting hellchords and squealing solos of ‘Van Weezer’ clash so hard with [Cuomo’s] style that the retro metal elements often just feel like slapped-on gimmickry”.

The band have already confirmed plans to usurp their 2021 output with a monolithic four albums next year. Dubbed the ‘Seasons’ saga, each album is due to be released on the first day of every season in 2022, and will feature its own unique style. For example, one of the four records will be inspired by Elliot Smith. Another will be inspired by Weezer.

Weezer are also set to join Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the long-delayed Hella Mega Tour next year, with new dates for North America locked in last month, following a rescheduled slate of UK and European dates in April. Weezer and Green Day are also scheduled to perform at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals next June.

Take a look at the new lot of Hella Mega Tour dates below:

JUNE 2022

19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

22 – Groningen, Stadspark

24 – London, London Stadium

25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

27 – Dublin, Venue TBA

29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

JULY 2022

2 – Paris, La Defense Arena

24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

AUGUST

01 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

04 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park

29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park

SEPTEMBER

01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

06 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park