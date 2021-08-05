Watch Weezer’s live take on Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’

Weezer have delivered their take on Fall Out Boy‘s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down’ during a set on the band’s Hella Mega Tour with Green Day.

Fall Out Boy themselves were part of the tour, but were forced to pull out of two shows due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19.

In tribute, Weezer performed their own version of the band’s 2005 hit. You can see fan footage of their rendition below.

Fall Out Boy had to pull out of the lineup for tonight and the next show because a crew member tested positive, so Weezer played Sugar We’re Going Down and I 😭😭😭 #HellaMegaTour pic.twitter.com/wssfjJQa0d — Jenni Sarikas | Team TonyBatman | NEW EP 8.13.21 (@JennisAyQua) August 5, 2021

Support band The Interrupters also delivered a cover of the track during their set earlier in the evening.

Pulling out of the show last night (August 4) in New York City, as well as tonight’s (August 5) gig in Boston, Fall Out Boy said the decision was made “Out of an abundance of caution.”

They added: “It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

Fall Out Boy are expected to resume the tour when it hits Washington D.C.’s Nationals Park on August 8.

The US leg of the groups’ joint tour had been postponed from summer 2020 to this summer. Though the US leg of the tour was able to go ahead this summer, the rescheduled UK/EU leg of the tour will take place in summer 2022.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Metallica shared Weezer’s take on ‘Enter Sandman’, the latest track to arrive from their ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers album.

Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of songs from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021.