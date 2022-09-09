Watch Wet Leg cover Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in Live Lounge

Wet Leg covered Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch the duo put their spin on the hit track below.

‘Bad Habit’ is featured on Lacy’s second album ‘Gemini Rights’, which was released in July of this year. The Isle Of Wight duo also performed their own track ‘Wet Dream’ while at the BBC studio. Earlier this year, Harry Styles covered the track during his Live Lounge appearance.

“We were just on our phones, doing a good scroll sesh, and then gradually, one by one, we were like, ‘Oh my God, have you seen this? Oh my God, this appeared on the internet, and it’s Harry Styles covering ‘Wet Dream”,” Teasdale said of hearing Styles’ rendition of their track.

Advertisement

She added: “Hester always describes it as [being like] we were watching intergalactic television like on Rick and Morty. It felt like we were in a parallel universe. It was really cool. His band are amazing.

“I really wish that we could hear his rendition of all of our songs. It was really all glossy and beautiful. Yeah, it was really fun.”

‘Wet Dream’ appears on Wet Leg’s acclaimed self-titled debut album, which came out in April. The record scored the group their first UK Number One album, and was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Prize 2022.

In addition to a five-star review from NME’s Rhian Daly, the album was named in NME’s list of the best debut albums from the first half of 2022, and the list of the best albums from the first half of the year altogether.

Advertisement

Back in June, Wet Leg revealed that they’d already finished making their second studio album.