Watch Wet Leg perform two tracks on ‘The Tonight Show’

Wet Leg were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (March 9) – watch their performance below.
The band are currently on a US headline tour but stopped by the 30 Rock studios to perform two tracks from their upcoming, self-titled debut album.
Watch the band perform their viral debut track ‘Chaise Lounge’ and 2021’s ‘Wet Dream’ below.
Wet Leg made their US television debut last year with an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers following performances on Later With Jools Holland and NPR’s Tiny Desk concert.
Later this week, the group are set to perform at SXSW before returning to the UK for a headline tour around the release of debut album ‘Wet Leg’, which is out April 8.
Wet Leg have also announced a run of instores and another UK headline tour for later in the year. Check out the dates below:
APRIL 2022
7 – Banquet at PRYZM, Kingston (early & late shows)
8 – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening)
9 – Resident, Brighton
10 – Rough Trade, Bristol
11 – Rough Trade, Nottingham
12 – HMV, Birmingham
13 – Bear Tree Records out-store at The Foundry, Sheffield
16 – Newcastle University, Newcastle
17 – The Mash House, Edinburgh
19 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
20 – Gorilla, Manchester
21– Trinity Centre, Bristol
23 – o2 Institute, Birmingham
24 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich
26 – Electric Ballroom, London
27 – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
28 – Neighbourhood Weekender, Victoria Park, Warrington
JUNE
23 – The Louisiana, Bristol (for Independent Venue Week)
NOVEMBER
3 – UEA, Norwich
14 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
15 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
17 – SWG3, Glasgow
18 – Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds
19 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
21 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
23 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
25 – Rock City, Nottingham
27 – Limelight, Belfast
28 – Academy, Dublin
Last month Wet Leg shared a new track called ‘Angelica’.
The group described the song, which is about Teasdale’s oldest friend, as a mixture of “the absurd”, “the sardonic”, “social angst” and “a trippy, synth-kissed journey through parties and regrets.”
Teasdale added: “It’s laced with disenchantment. Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time’. That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”