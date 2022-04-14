Watch Wet Leg play tiny homecoming show on a porch on Isle Of Wight

Wet Leg have played tiny homecoming show on a porch on the Isle of Wight last night (April 13) – watch the moment below.

The duo – comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – posted about the gig on their social media accounts. Nodding to their Isle of Wight accents, they wrote: “Good deeey ol’ wettie, ol’ pal.

“Just wanted to let you know that we played some songs from our shmalbum on a porch on the Isle of Wight.”

The band are currently leading the pack in the race for this week’s Number One album in the UK.

Last Friday (April 8), the duo released their self-titled debut LP. The 12-track project featured the singles ‘Chaise Longue’, ‘Wet Dream’, ‘Too Late Now’, ‘Oh No’, ‘Angelica’ and ‘Ur Mum’.

In the midweeks, the Official Charts Company has revealed that ‘Wet Leg’ is outselling its closest competition – Father John Misty’s ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ – 4:1. If it holds on until Friday (April 15), it will be the band’s first UK Number One album.

There are three other new entries – including Father John Misty at Number Two – that have cracked the Top Five in the midweeks: Jack White’s ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ (Three) and Kae Tempest’s ‘The Line Is A Curve’ (Four).

Rounding out the rest of the Top Five is last week’s Number One, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Unlimited Love’.

In a five-star review of Wet Leg’s debut album, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “Wet Leg began life while Teasdale and Chambers were riding a Ferris wheel at a festival, where the pair decided to give music another chance; fittingly, their debut album feels like a giddy race around a funfair, those pesky lows batted away with wit and wisecracks like a game of verbal whack-a-mole.

“It rushes with liberating, infectious joy that makes you want to grab your own partner-in-crime and speed off on an adventure to find somewhere that’s, as ‘Angelica’s mantra suggests, is “good times all the time”. With Wet Leg as your soundtrack, it seems inevitable you’ll find that place.”