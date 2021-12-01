Watch Wet Leg’s debut appearance on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Wet Leg delivered a four-song set for the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series – watch below.

The Isle Of Wight duo (aka Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) played ‘Wet Dream’, viral hit ‘Chaise Longue’ as well as their recent singles ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’ in a laid-back living room set-up alongside their band.

Per an official description, the performance intersperses VHS clips with footage captured on modern cameras as “a bit of a wink toward their sound, which has roots in the ’70s”.

The rising group’s first Tiny Desk appearance comes after they announced their self-titled debut album, which is due for release on April 8, 2022 via Domino.

Aside from the aforementioned songs, the record will include tracks such as ‘Ur Mum’, ‘Piece Of Shit’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Out’ and ‘Supermarket’.

Wet Leg have also confirmed a new run of UK dates as part of Independent Venue Week 2022 in January and February. The duo were unveiled as IVW ambassadors back in October.

Speaking at the time, the group explained: “We grew up in a place where we had no music venues at all and after living in Bristol and London, it’s been incredible to experience what it’s like to be a part of a scene; to feel that sense of community that you can pinpoint geographically to a place, to a venue, I think is quite important and quite special particularly for emerging bands and artists.

“It’s a bit of a delicate ecosystem – music makers and lovers are supported by the venues and in turn the venues are supported by bands/artists and their fans passing through. The way I see it is this – No Independent venues = No music scene. No community. And to me, I feel that that’s something worth continuing to preserve and nurture.

You can see Wet Leg’s full 2022 live schedule below.

JANUARY 2022

28 – Yes Pink Room, Manchester

30 – The Joiners, Southampton



FEBRUARY 2022

01 – Elsewhere, Margate

02 – 100 Club, London

03 – The Louisiana, Bristol



APRIL 2022

16 – Newcastle, St Doms

17 – Edinburgh, The Mash House

19 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

20 – Manchester, Gorilla

21 – Bristol, Trinity Centre

23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

24 – Norwich, Arts Centre

26 – London, Scala

27 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms