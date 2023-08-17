Watch Weyes Blood join The Strokes to perform ‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’

The Strokes were joined on stage by Weyes Blood for a rare performance of their track ‘Modern Girls & Old Fashioned Men’. Check out footage of the moment below.

The performance was held at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre earlier this week and marked the New York band’s first show in Colorado in 17 years.

Taking place on Monday (August 14), the performance was the indie veterans’ first in the state since 2006, and followed on from a series of live shows held across Asia, However, the night was made even more special for fans attending as Weyes Blood joined the band on stage, and performed a lesser-played track with them.

The moment took place just five songs into their 19-track setlist, and saw the 35-year-old American singer – who was also the opening act for the band – collaborate on their track ‘Modern Girls & Old Fashioned Men’.

The 2004 song originally appeared as the B-side to their ‘Reptilia’ single, and was released in collaboration with Regina Spektor. The performance marked the first time the song was played on their current tour and, more impressively, just the second time it had been aired out in 20 years.

As reported by Stereogum, the track isn’t often played by The Strokes, and the last time they performed it was with Mac DeMarco at a Barclays Center New Year’s Eve show back in 2019. Before then, they hadn’t played it since 2003. Check out footage of the moment above.

After the show, Weyes Blood – whose real name is Natalie Laura Mering – took to Instagram to share images from the show, and thank the band for letting her join them mid-performance.

“Red Rocks with The Strokes – sang my heart out for Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men ye gads what a wild trip,” she wrote in the caption. “Thanks for having me.”

Elsewhere in the set at Red Rocks, Julian Casablancas and co. played numerous fan favourites, including “Is This It?”, “Soma”, “Hard to Explain”, and more. They also kicked off the live set with back-to-back renditions of ‘The Modern Age’, ‘Bad Decisions’ and ‘Automatic Stop’.

Find more footage from the set below, as well as their full setlist.

The Strokes’ setlist was:

1. ‘The Modern Age’

2. ‘Bad Decisions’

3. ‘Automatic Stop’

4. ‘The Adults Are Talking’

5. ‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’ (with Weyes Blood)

6. ‘Someday’

7. ‘Is This It?’

8. ‘Red Light’

9. ‘Soma’

10. ‘Ize of the World’

11. ‘Evening Sun’

12. ‘Juicebox’

13. ‘Under Control’

14. ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’

15. ‘Reptilia’

16. ‘Hard to Explain’

17. ‘You Only Live Once’

18. ‘Call It Fate, Call It Karma’

19. ‘What Ever Happened?’

In other Strokes news, last month, the band once again broke out a scarcely played track from their discography at one of their shows. Taking place at the Fuji Rock Festival in Niigata Prefecture, Japan on July 28, Casablancas and co. played ‘Fear Of Sleep’ live for the first time since its release 18 years ago.

The band return to London to headline All Points East festival next Friday (August 25) alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Girl In Red, Amyl & The Sniffers and more. Visit here for tickets and more information.

As for Weyes Blood, before her slot at Glastonbury this year, the singer also made a surprise appearance on stage with Caroline Polachek at a huge Los Angeles gig.

Taking place in April, the show saw Polachek surprise the crowd as she was joined by special guests Charli XCX, Sudan Archives and Weyes Blood.