Watch Weyes Blood perform haunting ‘God Turn Me Into a Flower’ on ‘Colbert’

Weyes Blood took to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week (March 30) to perform ‘God Turned Me Into A Flower’ – check out the haunting clip below.

The song is lifted from Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering)’s 2022 album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’.

Speaking about ‘God Turn Me into a Flower’, Mering told Genius that in the track, “I relay the myth of Narcissus, whose obsession with a reflection in a pool leads him to starve and lose all perception outside his infatuation. In a state of great hubris, he doesn’t recognize that the thing he so passionately desired was ultimately just himself. God turns him into a pliable flower who sways with the universe.”

Advertisement

Check out Weyes Blood performing on Colbert below:

Following her performance, Mering took to Instagram and wrote: “Oh boy. Big gig. Turned the studio into an emotional zone. Thank you so much for having us Colbert to drone out on TV.”

Speaking to NME about ‘God Turn Me into a Flower’, Mering explained: “At the end of the myth, Narcissus gets turned into a flower, which is symbolic for something that’s just kind of pliable and goes with the flow of the universe. And ultimately, it’s soft. That’s the approach you have to take with all the uncertainty and irrevocable change that’s happening right now. If everything’s gonna fall apart, don’t be weak. Become soft.”

Weyes Blood is set to perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival ahead of a European tour. She’ll then return to the UK in November for a string of headline dates. Check out the full schedule below and grab tickets here.

Advertisement

Weyes Blood UK and Europe tour 2023:

JUNE

21- 25– Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival

24 – Bexhill-on-Sea, UK – Colours Festival

27 – Lille, France – Aeronef

28 – Frankfurt, Germany – ZOOM

29 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

JULY

01 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

OCTOBER

28 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo Sun

29 – Porto, Portugal – Hard Club Mon

30 – Madrid, Spain – Sala la Paqui Tue

31 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apollo

NOVEMBER

02 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

03 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

04 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

06 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Tue

07 – Utrecht, The Netherlands – Tivoli Wed

08 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)

09 – Antwerpen, Belgium – De Roma

11 – Glasgow, UK – Old Fruitmarket

12 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

13 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

14 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City