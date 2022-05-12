Watch Wheein sing hits by Big Bang, SEVENTEEN, WINNER and more

Wheein recently took part in ELLE’s popular ‘Song Association’ series, where she sang hit songs from Big Bang, SEVENTEEN and WINNER, among others.

During the segment, the MAMAMOO singer performed a number of tracks off her most-recent mini-album ‘WHEE’, including ‘Make Me Happy’ and ‘Pink Cloud’, along with a number of other songs from her own discography as a soloist and a member of MAMAMOO.

Wheein also covered a handful of hits from Big Bang’s Taeyang and G-Dragon (‘I Need A Girl’), WINNER (‘Really Really’), Sik-K (‘Water’, featuring Jay Park, Woodie Gochild, pH-1 and Haon), SEVENTEEN (‘Very Nice’) and more.

Sandwiched between the rounds of ‘Song Association’, Wheein shared that her 2017 collaboration with South Korean vocalist Jung Key had been the “most complex song [I had to sing] in my life”.

“Jung Key wrote the song, and I was featured as a guest vocalist,” the MAMAMOO singer recalled, before going on to perform a snippet of the song’s chorus. “‘Anymore’ is a song with a very high pitch and requires advanced skills, [so] it was a bit challenging to record.”

Speaking on ‘WHEE’ after it dropped in January this year, Wheein revealed that the mini-album drew inspiration from parts of her lifestyle and personality. With the concept having been to “focus and concentrate on the light in myself and surrounding me”, she shared that “this album equals ‘Wheein’.”

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO are set to perform at KPOP.FLEX, an upcoming K-pop festival that is set to take place in Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. The group will be performing at the festival’s Saturday (May 14) show, which will also feature AB6IX, (G)I-DLE, IVE, EXO’s Kai, ENHYPEN and NCT Dream.