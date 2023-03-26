Watch Wilco join Yo La Tengo to cover The Beatles, Bob Dylan at Chicago show

Yo La Tengo brought out Wilco for the encore of their show at Metro in Chicago last night, during which they performed four covers together.
The bands ran through the Beatles‘ ‘She’s A Woman’, Bob Dylan‘s ‘Love Minus Zero/No Limit’, the Heartbreakers’ ‘One Track Mind’ and Fairport Convention’s ‘Who Knows Where The Time Goes?’.
After Wilco departed the stage, Yo La Tengo signed off on their set with another cover, ‘Yellow Sarong’ by The Scene Is Now. Earlier in their set, the band covered Wilco’s ‘If I Ever Was A Child’.
Check out their covers below:
At an earlier stop on their current US tour this month, Yo La Tengo made headlines by playing a show in Nashville, Tennessee in drag to protest the state’s restrictive new drag law.
Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first US state to sign a law banning “adult cabaret” on public property or anywhere it could be seen by children, including “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers”.
The statute – which means a ban on drag performances in public spaces, set to take effect on April 1 – and similar laws, are reportedly being pushed in other Republic-run states.
The band made no direct mention of the new law, but said in a statement (via Pitchfork): “What we did last night couldn’t have been clearer, and requires no further comment.”
The band released a new album, ‘This Stupid World’, in February. They will be coming to the UK and Europe on tour next month – you can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.
April
10 – 3Olympia, Dublin
12 – New Century Hall, Manchester
13 – SWX, Bristol
14 – The London Palladium, London
16 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
18 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
19 – LantarenVenster, Rotterdam, Netherlands
20 – Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg, Germany
21 – Bremen Teater, Copenhagen, Denmark
23 – Gloria Theatre, Cologne, Germany
24 – MEETFACTORY, Prague, Czech Republic
25 – Festaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
27 – La Cigale, Paris, France
29 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain
30 – WARM UP Festival, Murcia, Spain
May
2 – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío, Madrid, Spain
3 – Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain