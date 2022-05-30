Watch Wilco’s Nels Cline join Japanese Breakfast onstage at Solid Sound Festival

Japanese Breakfast was joined by Wilco‘s Nels Cline during her set at Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

The musical moniker of Michelle Zauner, Japanese Breakfast welcomed Cline onstage towards the end of the set, to help in playing ‘Posing For Cars’ from her 2021 LP ‘Jubilee’. During the song, the Wilco guitarist shredded his way through a masterful guitar solo, captured by fans in the audience.

“Nels Cline just ripped a fucking solo on my fucking song,” Japanese Breakfast shared on social media, later returning the favour for the rock outfit and joining them onstage for ‘Jesus, Etc.’. Lifted from Wilco’s 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’, it’s a song that Japanese Breakfast has previously covered during her own live performances.

Check out some of the clips below:

We had pretty much the same reaction! pic.twitter.com/kQErutUYQ4 — brdsong (@brdsong) May 29, 2022

And you did a sweet job returning the favor on Jesus Etc. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QAa7ufBOMR — brdsong (@brdsong) May 29, 2022

The three-day festival is the brainchild of Wilco themselves, with this year’s iteration running from May 27 to 29. Other artists on the bill included Sylvan Esso, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Hand Habits and more.

It comes just weeks after Japanese Breakfast made her debut on Saturday Night Live, performing ‘Be Sweet’ and ‘Paprika’, both lifted from ‘Jubilee’. NME awarded the album four stars in a review last year, calling it a “bold statement of ambition”.

“After making her name writing about the most difficult topics possible, Zauner proves here that it’s within your grasp to grab joy from that pain even when it feels impossible,” wrote NME‘s Will Richards. “Let ‘Jubilee’ be your guide.”