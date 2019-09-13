Watch Wilco’s touching cover of ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ in tribute to Daniel Johnston

The latest band to pay tribute to the much-missed musician

Wilco have performed a cover of Daniel Johnston‘s best-known song ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’, after the singer-songwriter died this week aged 58.

The band were among the many to pay tribute to Johnston after news broke of his passing, and performed alongside the singer two years ago.

“There is a heaven and there’s a star for you,” they wrote on Twitter.

Now, during a performance at Berlin’s Tempodron, the band performed a cover of Johnston’s song as the penultimate track of their set. You can take a look at fan-footage below.

The band have covered the track in the past, with a studio version originally appearing as the B-side to their 1999 single ‘A Shot In The Arm’.

The band also performed a live version of the song when they appeared on KEXP five years ago. You can view that performance below.

They’re not the only band to cover the song live following Johnston’s death. The Flaming Lips performed the song during their Connecticut show this week.

While mourners have gathered at a Johnston mural in Houston to pay tribute, The National also delivered a rendition of the Johnston classic ‘Devil Town’ from his album ‘1990’ while performing ‘I Am Not In Kansas’ from their 2019 album ‘I Am Easy To Find‘.

Beck, Zola Jesus, Judd Apatow, Elijah Wood, The Mountain Goats and Jack Antonoff were among the many to pay tribute to Johnston.