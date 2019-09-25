Watch Willie J Healey’s summery new video for ‘Songs For Joanna’

The track is taken from his upcoming EP 'Hello Good Morning'

Willie J Healey has shared a summery new video for his latest single, ‘Songs For Joanna’ – scroll down to watch it now.

The track will feature on the musician’s upcoming EP ‘Hello Good Morning’, which will be released on November 15 via Yala!

The video for ‘Songs For Joanna’ sees Healey moving through a stereotypical English garden, past painters and cricket players, before playing from on top of a cake while being pelted with cake.

In a press release, Healey said of the Ricky Allen-directed clip: “The ‘Songs For Joanna’ video was a lot of fun to make. “I like the commitment a one-take shoot forces upon you. I got to dance around a stately garden all day, dreams come true.” You can watch it below now.

The tracklist for ‘Hello Good Morning’ is as follows:

‘Songs For Joanna’

‘Polyphonic Love’

‘For You’

‘Thousand Reasons’



Healey will also embark on a UK tour in November, kicking off in Glasgow and ending in London. He will play:

November 2019

6 – Glasgow, King Tuts

7 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (Buy tickets)

8 – Sheffield, Leadmill

9 – Manchester, Yes (Buy tickets)

13 – Nottingham, Bodega Social Club

14 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (Buy tickets)

15 – Brighton, Patterns (Buy tickets)

16 – Birmingham, Castle And Falcon

20 – Southampton, Joiners Arms (Buy tickets)

21 – London, Omeara (Buy tickets)

The ‘Hello Good Morning’ EP follows his 2018 EP ‘666 Kill’ and support slots with Slaves last year.