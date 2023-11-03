Watch Willie Nelson perform “I Never Cared for You” on ‘Colbert’

Willie Nelson has performed ‘I Never Cared for You’ on Colbert – watch the footage below.

On November 2, Nelson paid a visit to Stephen Colbert to play ‘I Never Cared For You’, which was released in 1964. The performance comes ahead of his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend.

The country singer’s ‘Greatest Hits’ album was also released today – the record will take contributions from Nelson’s six-decade-long career. ‘I Never Cared for You’ appears on the album – find out what else made the cut here.

Nelson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend alongside Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, and The Spinners. he spoke about the induction on Colbert, joking: “I thought they got the wrong number”.

In recent news, Nelson recently participated in Live Nation’s merch cut campaign in their US venues. Artists who play Live Nation-owned and operated clubs will now keep 100% of the profits they make from merch sales, while they will also benefit from a $1500 (£1,233) stipend to help with the costs of fuel and travel. Both headliners and support acts will receive stipends.

The singer said of the campaign: “Touring is important to artists so whatever we can do to help other artists, I think we should do it. This program will impact thousands of artists this year and help make touring a little bit easier.”

Nelson also had a star-studded 90th birthday party back in May, where Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Beck, and others performed. “It was great”, he said on Colbert. “It was a little surreal, of course, but I loved every minute of it.”