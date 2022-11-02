Watch Willow cover Deftones’ ‘My Own Summer (Shove It)’ at recent gig

Willow covered a portion of Deftones‘ ‘My Own Summer (Shove It)’ during a recent live show – check out the footage below.

The LA singer-songwriter, who released her fifth studio album ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’ last month, shared a video of the brief performance on Instagram yesterday (November 1).

“Do you guys know that band the Deftones?” Willow asks the crowd in the clip, before shredding the intro guitar riff to their 1997 single ‘My Own Summer…’. “I just wanted to do that for you guys real quick.”

In the caption, she wrote: “Lil bit of <My Own Summer> in October”. You can see the post below.

Speaking to Guitar.COM in September, Willow revealed that she’d “always been inspired by Deftones” as well as groups like Lamb Of God and Crowbar.

“But I think that when you start doing something at such a young age, your mind is still growing in a lot of different ways,” she continued. “Then you grow up and you understand [that] you need to really apply yourself in a way that you might not have thought of.”

Elsewhere, Willow told Kerrang!: “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones. He’s so amazing.”

During an interview with NME last year, the star opened up about her love of the guitar. “There’s a certain level of reckless abandon that comes with rock music,” she explained.

“Specifically, I think the magnitude of oppression that any minority in America has historically experienced, it puts something inside of us that makes us want to growl a little bit and scream. I think pop-punk is a very beautiful expression of that.”

Willow recently made her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she played ‘Curious/Furious’ and ‘Ur A Stranger’ from her latest record.