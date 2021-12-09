Watch Wizkid perform ‘Essence’ live on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Tems

Wizkid and Tems have performed their global-smash ‘Essence’ live from an empty arena for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon – watch the video below.

Originally released as part of Wizkid’s 2020 album ‘Made In Lagos’ and then re-released featuring Justin Bieber earlier this year, ‘Essence’ received a Grammy nod for Best Global Music Performance last month.

Tems also joined Wizkid onstage in London last month, as the Afrobeats star brought his ‘Made In Lagos’ world tour to The O2 for a three-night stint.

Watch the pair perform ‘Essence’ for The Tonight Show below:

Following the first show at the O2, it was reported that the venue were “reviewing security procedures” after Wizkid fans broke into the gig, with footage of crowds surging through checkpoints without ticket checks being shared online.

A venue spokesperson said: “This evening, a breach of the security cordon on the arena entrance occurred and as a result, a number of fans in the queue were able to enter the venue. The situation was quickly contained by staff and the incident resolved. The venue is reviewing security procedures for the remaining shows this week.”

Reviewing the gig, NME said: “With all the hits smashed one after another, there’s no room to get bored, but it doesn’t leave its audience feeling much closer to Wizkid. Despite the amazing community enjoying the moment at the O2, it occasionally leaves you wanting to see more of the personality that brought them together tonight in the first place.”

The music video for ‘Essence’ was released in April, which shows both Wizkid and Tems lounging around the streets of Accra, Ghana.

Speaking about the success of their collaboration, Tems told NME: “I don’t think either myself or Wiz expected ‘Essence’ to be as big as it is.”

“I always thought it was a special record because I felt like Wiz is someone I relate to on a human level. We both have so much love and respect for each other. Although we knew the song would be special, we didn’t think that people would receive it so well. It’s crazy how far the song has travelled.”