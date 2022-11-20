Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below.

Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.

The Afrobeats star appeared on Fallon last year to perform global smash hit ‘Essence’ live from an empty arena, alongside Tems. The song, taken from Wizkid’s 2020 album ‘Made In Lagos’, was later nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance.

You can watch Wizkid’s performance of ‘Money & Love ‘below:

Speaking to The Guardian about ‘More Love, Less Ego’, Wizkid said: “Everyone fights with their ego and that’s where I’m at,” in relation to the title and his mindset he was in. “I’m still trying to shed my ego, like everyone else.”

“I’m a very spiritual human being,” he added. “I know I make a lot of club records but I feel like a pastor, really.”

In a five-star review of ‘More Love, Less Ego’ NME wrote: “After over a decade of being one of Afrobeats’ go-to hitmakers, Wizkid is continuing to expand his sound with great success. Mature-sounding yet still as enthralling as his old favourites – which is no mean feat – ‘More Love Less Ego’ is a masterful collection that sees Wizkid beginning to truly perfect his universal pop sound.”

In the run-up to the release of ‘More Love, Less Ego’, Wizkid performed as a special guest at Birmingham’s NEC as part of Wireless Festival in July and headlined Yam Carnival on London’s Clapham Common in August.

Reviewing his 2021 show at London’s O2 Arena, NME wrote: “Despite the amazing community enjoying the moment at the O2, it occasionally leaves you wanting to see more of the personality that brought them together tonight in the first place.”