Watch Wolf Alice’s blistering live performance of ‘Smile’

Wolf Alice have shared a live performance video of ‘Smile’ on their Instagram – scroll down the page to watch it below now.

The track features on the band’s chart-topping third album ‘Blue Weekend’, which was released last month (June 4).

The clip sees the band performing basked in green lights, delivering a blistering version of the song. The video was directed by Jordan Hemingway, who also worked with the band on music videos for every track on their latest album.

Advertisement

Watch Wolf Alice play ‘Smile’ below.

The ‘Smile’ live video follows a performance clip of ‘How Can I Make It OK?’, which saw the band playing on a stage surrounded by stacks of TVs.

As well as giving Wolf Alice their first UK Number One album, ‘Blue Weekend’ set a new record for the biggest opening week album sales for a British group so far in 2021. Royal Blood were the previous holders of that title, selling 32,000 copies of their album ‘Typhoons’ in its first week of release.

Wolf Alice beat that figure by 4,000, selling 36,000 copies in all. Of that number, 14,700 sales were made on vinyl.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of ‘Blue Weekend’, NME described the record as “another stone-cold masterpiece that further cements their place at the very peak of British music”.

Meanwhile, the band announced a European tour last month, which is set to take place early next year. They will head to the continent in February 2022 for their first European tour since 2018. Before that, Wolf Alice will tour the US this autumn, before hitting the road in the UK next January.