Watch Wolf Alice cover King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s ‘Sense’

Wolf Alice have delivered a cover of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard‘s song ‘Sense’, performing their rendition on Australian radio station, triple j.

Aired today (May 6), Wolf Alice’s version of the song is sultry and smooth, capturing the laid-back feeling of the original. Driven by silky guitars, stirring keys and singer Ellie Rowsell’s soft vocals, they breathe new life into the 2015 cut, lifted from King Gizz’s ‘Paper Mâché Dream Balloon’ LP.

“I think they’re such a prolific band and so talented that they can have these hidden pop gems, in my opinion, that it’s really clever,” said bassist Theo Ellis in a post-performance interview. “If you put that in a different style of production and had a modern pop star singing it, I think it would be a chart hit. I think exploring that is one of the funnest aspects of doing this cover.”

Watch Wolf Alice’s cover of ‘Sense’ below:

While on the programme, the outfit also performed ‘How Can I Make It OK?’ from their 2021 album, ‘Blue Weekend’. Watch that below too.

The London outfit released third LP ‘Blue Weekend’ in June last year, earning themselves a five-star review in NME who dubbed it “a masterpiece full of confidence and magic”.

“‘Blue Weekend’ is another stone-cold masterpiece that further cements their place at the very peak of British music. Long may they remain there,” wrote NME‘s Rhian Daly.

The band recently announced they’ll be releasing a new EP featuring lullaby versions of songs from ‘Blue Weekend’, titled ‘Blue Lullaby’. They released the first taste, a reimagining of ‘The Last Man On Earth’, to mark the news, with renditions of ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘Lipstick On The Glass’ and ‘How Can I Make It OK?’ yet to come.