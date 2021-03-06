Wolf Alice gave a live debut to their comeback single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ on last night’s (March 5) episode of Later… with Jools Holland – watch below.

The band shared their comeback single last month, along with details of third album ‘Blue Weekend’, due in June via Dirty Hit.

The new Jools performance was led by Ellie Rowsell sat at the piano as the band surrounded her in the Alexandra Palace theatre venue in London. They were joined by a string section.

Watch the performance of ‘The Last Man On Earth’ below.

The 57th season of Later… with Jools Holland, which sees artists performing special sets from different locations, as opposed to one studio as usual in non-COVID times, was opened last month with a first episode featuring Arlo Parks, Sleaford Mods and Kings of Leon.

Last year, the show returned to screens for a six-week lockdown series with Christine & The Queens, Laura Marling and more appearing from their respective homes.

Host Holland offered a sneak peek into how the staple BBC Music show had been adapted amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis last May. He said the series would see “me and (socially) distant guests discussing their life in music and revealing some of their favourite moments from our vast archives”.

Reviewing Wolf Alice’s ‘The Last Man On Earth’, NME wrote: “On Wolf Alice’s last album, they came good on their early promise and cemented themselves as one of the best bands around, reinforced by a deserved Mercury Prize win.

“If ‘The Last Man On Earth’ is even just a hint at the greatness to come on their third album, ‘Blue Weekend’ should propel them to the level of major festival headliners and arena conquerors with ease.”