Watch ‘Wolf Alice’ perform ‘Smile’ live at The Pool studio in London

Wolf Alice have shared a live video of the band performing ‘Smile’ at London’s The Pool studio.

The intimate performance, which you can view below, features on the band’s recent ‘Tour Deluxe’ edition of their five-star 2021 album ‘Blue Weekend’.

The expanded LP also features three other live versions from the record and a cover of Alex G‘s 2017 track ‘Bobby’.

It follows a recent live video of the band performing ‘Delicious Things’ with an orchestra and choir at London’s Abbey Road studios.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice recently postponed their UK tour due to the soaring rise in COVID-19 cases.

The band said that they were “absolutely gutted” to be axing their current roster, but noted that “people’s safety and access to our concerts is of the utmost importance to us and we feel that is something we can’t ensure at these large indoor shows”.

New dates for the UK tour are yet to be confirmed, but the band said they “will be making an announcement in the following weeks”. All tickets for the old shows remain valid, with refunds available for those unable to make the new dates.

Wolf Alice’s postponed UK tour dates are:

JANUARY 2022

5 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

7 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

9 – Newcastle, City Hall

10 – Norwich, UEA

12 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

13 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

14 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

15 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

18 – London, Eventim Apollo

19 – London, Eventim Apollo

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

22 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

23 – Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

24 – Dublin, Olympia

25 – Dublin, Olympia

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 – Plymouth, Pavilions

30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

31 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Wolf Alice are also set to embark on a European tour next month and they have a slate of festival appearances throughout the rest of the year.