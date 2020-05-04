Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell has play a virtual gig to raise money for Save Our Venues – watch the video below.

Before performing a number of songs, Rowsell said: “I’m going to play a couple of tunes.”

She added: “I think I’ve featured a link which will link you to the crowd funder which is to help save UK’s grass-roots music venues, which are all under threat at the moment.

“They’ve managed to raise a quite lot of money but they need to reach their goal in order to save them.”

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-venues-national-campaign?utm_source=saveourvenues.co.uk&utm_medium=widget&utm_content=pledge&utm_campaign=Save%20Our%20Venues%20National%20Campaign Posted by Wolf Alice on Sunday, May 3, 2020

The new campaign to save over 550 of the UK’s grassroots music venues from permanent closure due to the coronavirus lockdown has since surpassed £1 million in donations.

Last week, the Music Venue Trust launched the Save Our Venues campaign, with a crowdfunding bid to prevent 556 independent UK venues from closure. A few have already been saved, but there is still a long way to go to prevent “damage that would undermine the UK music industry for 20-30 years.”

MVT CEO Mark Davyd told NME that all of the government’s interventions to help venues essentially expired last Monday (April 27), when the sector started to “lose half a million pounds per day.”

It has since been revealed that following the success of the campaign donations have already passed the £1 million mark.

Six-figure pledges have been made by Beggars Group, Amazon Music/The BPI, and the Mayor of London.

A number of other “very substantial donations” have also been made by the likes of Sony Music SJM, Kilimanjaro Live and DHP.

Davyd thanked those who donated for “stepping up and helping us with the #saveourvenues campaign” but urged more to get involved.

“These are critical times for over 500 grassroots music venues many of whom simply won’t survive this crisis without donations from the music industry and music fans,” he said in a statment. “This is a great start but there is still so much more to do, and we dare not get complacent. We urgently need the music industry to help us so please get in touch if you can support this campaign.”

Visit here to donate to the Save Our Venues campaign, where artists are also encouraged to sign up to play online fundraising gigs.