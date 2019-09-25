Watch Woody Harrelson take Billie Eilish on ‘SNL’ orientation in new promo video

US comedy show returns this weekend

Billie Eilish is set to star alongside actor Woody Harrelson on the first episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live.

The US comedy show starts its 45th season this weekend and Eilish is the show’s first musical guest of the year.

In the promotional clip, which you can view below, Harrelson shows Eilish around the set like it’s her first day at school. Eilish carries a marble notebook as they run through introductions with a rotating set of SNL cast members.

Other upcoming SNL musical guests set to feature on the forthcoming season include Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently spoke about making Cabello’s sister cry during the two pop stars’ recent meeting.

The two musicians met while doing a photoshoot at which Cabello was accompanied by her younger sibling.

In a recent interview, Cabello revealed that her sister had cried when meeting Eilish, saying: “My sister has never cried meeting anybody. She’s met Taylor [Swift], my sister’s met everybody, and she literally, fully had tears running down her face. She 100 percent likes her more than she likes me.”

Eilish then said about the meeting. “We were doing the [Elle] cover and she was performing and I was gonna be after her and she was super cute,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “She was with her little sister and her sister started sobbing cos of me and it was like insane. I was like, ‘Your sister’s Camila Cabello though, why are you crying for me? What?’”