Yard Act and their support act Baba Ali covered LCD Soundsystem at a hometown show in Leeds this weekend (February 26) – see footage below.

Yard Act are currently mid-way through huge run of UK tour dates on the back of debut album ‘The Overload’, which reached Number Two in the UK charts upon its release last week after a heated chart battle with Years & Years.

On Saturday night, they played a hometown gig at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, and ended the show with a special cover.

Advertisement

“We had to do something special for Leeds,” they told the crowd before tearing into a rendition of LCD Soundsystem’s early hit single ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’.

Check out footage of the performance below.

Yard Act ending their set with a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s Daft Punk Is Playing At My House pic.twitter.com/b98iTNCS7m — tom skinner (@TomSkinner_) February 26, 2022

Yard Act’s tour continues tomorrow (March 1) with a show at the Cluny in Newcastle, with dates running until the end of May. See the full list of dates below.

MARCH 2022

01 – The Cluny, Newcastle

02 – The Caves, Edinburgh

03 – Mono, Glasgow

APRIL 2022

05 – Earth, London

Advertisement

MAY 2022

11 – Trinity, Bristol

18 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

19 – Zanzibar, Liverpool

20 – Irish Centre, Leeds

21 – Band on the Wall, Manchester

22 – The Foundry, Sheffield

27 – Arts Centre, Norwich

Reviewing the band’s London gig earlier this month, NME wrote: “Yard Act should rightly be congratulated on all their successes, and tonight is another one to add to the list. However the brilliantly barmy show is also proof they’ve still got a lot more to offer.”

After the show, Yard Act issued a statement following reports that a woman was harassed in the crowd at the Village Underground show.

“To be clear, Yard Act shows are for everyone, and we absolutely need everyone to feel safe at our gigs,” the band wrote. “If you are a fan of our band, that means it’s your responsibility too. Work with us. We attract a fair number of the old boys, probably because we sound like bands from the past. Old boys, you are welcome still, but things that might have been tolerated back then won’t be tolerated now and you absolutely have to learn to police yourselves with this.”

Elsewhere, LCD Soundsystem made their return to Saturday Night Live this weekend (February 26), performing old singles ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’.