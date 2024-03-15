NewsMusic News

Watch Yard Act cover Motörhead’s ‘Ace Of Spades’ with Napalm Death’s Shane Embury

The performance of the cover took place on the second night of Yard Act's 'Dream Job' tour

By Anagricel Duran
Yard Act's James Smith and Napalm Death's Shane Embury. Credit: Burak Cingi and Gary Miller via GETTY
Yard Act have joined forces with Napalm Death‘s Shane Embury for a live cover of Motörhead‘s hit ‘Ace Of Spades’.

The Leeds band recently kicked off the UK leg of their 2024 ‘Dream Job Tour’ earlier this week. While performing at their second show of the run at Rock City in Nottingham on March 14, Yard Act – comprised of James Smith, Ryan Needham, Sam Shipstone and Jay Russell – were joined by Napalm Death’s bassist Shane Embury for a live rendition of Motörhead’s 1980’s hit track ‘Ace Of Spades’.

“Nottingham. @Rock_City_Notts. That was special. Big love to you all. And big love to Shane @napalmdeath for joining us on stage for ‘Ace of Spades’,” the band tweeted. Though Yard Act have performed the ’80s track various times before, this was the first time they were joined by Embury on the stage.

Yard Act also performed their track ‘Dark Days’ from their 2022 LP ‘The Overload’ last night (March 14) after it was selected by fan who spun a wheel of potential songs that the band would play if chosen.

The band’s next stop of their tour will take today (March 15) at the O2 Academy in Glasgow. From there, Yard Act are set to make stops in Manchester, Newcastle, Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff, Brighton and London before wrapping up the UK leg in their home city of Leeds. They will then make their way across Europe. Check out a full list of dates and visit here for tickets.

Yard Act’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MARCH 2024
13 – Norwich, UEA
14 – Nottingham, Rock City
15 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
16 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
17 – Newcastle, Northumbria University
19 – Belfast, Mandela Hall
20 – Dublin, Vicar Street
22 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
23 – Bristol, O2 Academy
25 – Brighton, Dome
27 – London, Eventim Apollo

APRIL 2024
4 – Nantes, Stereolux
5 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage
6 – Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
8 – Lisbon, Lav
9 – Madrid, Mon
11 – Barcelona, La 2
12 – Lyon, Le Transbordeur
13 – Bologna, Locomotiv Club
14 – Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
16 – Zurich, Mascotte
17 – Munich, Muffathalle
18 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
20 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
24 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
25 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
26 – Nijmegen, Doornrosie
27 – Cologne, Kantine
28 – Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique

The band’s most recent release was 2024’s ‘Where’s My Utopia‘. In a four-star review of LP, NME shared: “In between samples from their comedy pals – standups Nish Kumar and Rose Matafeo – and references to all sorts of uniquely British phenomena: from ‘Fizzy Fish’ to Calpol and, er, Milton Keynes. Where’s My Utopia?’ marks an outlandish yet assertive second chapter for Yard Act, going toe-to-toe with the peculiar world that we find ourselves in.”

