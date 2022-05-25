Yard Act frontman James Smith has shared concert footage of him with his grandad covering Tom Jones‘ 1966 classic ‘Green Green Grass Of Home’.

Smith took to Instagram to share a snippet of their cover at a recent gig in Warrington. You can view the footage below.

“A few weeks ago my grandad Dave asked us if we knew ‘Green, Green Grass Of home’ by Tom Jones,” Smith wrote. “We didn’t. He said if we learnt it, he’d get up and sing it in Warrington. We said we would. He thought we were taking the piss.

“Six pints of Guinness later, there he stood. He got a ‘Dave, Dave, Dave’ chant after and was absolutely buzzing. It felt good to be home, brief though it was.”

The Leeds four-piece also recently shared a new video for their track ‘100% Endurance’, which featured on their debut album ‘The Overload’, which arrived back in January.

They are currently in the middle of a UK tour which ends at Norwich Arts Centre on Friday (May 27).

The band will perform at several festivals including Glastonbury before they hit the road for another UK tour in November. Tickets for their shows can be purchased here.

You can see Yard Act’s forthcoming UK tour dates below.

MAY 2022

26 – O2 Academy, Leicester

27 – Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD OUT)

28 – Wide Awake Festival, London

JUNE 2022

24-25 – Glastonbury Festival

JULY 2022

15 – Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival, Stirlingshire

21 – Secret Garden Party, Abbots Ripton

22 – Truck Festival, Oxford

22 – Standon Calling Festival, Hertfordshire

23 – Bluedot Festival, Cheshire

24 – Tramlines, Sheffield

27 – The Cluny, Newcastle

28 – The Caves, Edinburgh

29 – Deer Shed, Thirsk

30 – Ynot Festival, Derbyshire

SEPTEMBER 2022

4 – End Of The Road Festival, Dorset

16 – The Bullingdon, Oxford (SOLD OUT)

17 – Esquires, Bedford (SOLD OUT)

18 – O2 Institute, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

21 – Sugar Mill, Stoke

22 – The Crescent, York (SOLD OUT)

23 – Polar Bear, Hull (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2022

22 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

23 – NUSU, Newcastle

24 – O2 Academy, Leeds

25 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

26 – Marble Factory, Bristol

27 – Tramshed, Cardiff

29 – 1865, Southampton

30 – Chalk, Brighton

DECEMBER 2022

1 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London