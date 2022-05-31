Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs debut new material at LA gig

Yeah Yeah Yeahs played new songs to fans at LA’s Teragram Ballroom last night (May 30) – watch them perform ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ and see the setlist below.

The New York band aired classics including ‘Maps’ and ‘Heads Will Roll’ but also treated fans to two new songs including ‘Spitting…’, which was announced last week (featuring Perfume Genius) and is released tomorrow (June 1). A song called ‘Black Top’ was also played, according to notes on setlist.fm.

It’s not known if the new tracks will feature on a forthcoming album. Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been on a lengthy hiatus; their last album, ‘Mosquito‘, was released in 2013.

The Karen O-fronted band revealed recently that they’d signed a new record deal with Secretly Canadian. “New music! New Era! And New Home…” they wrote online. “Much to celebrate!”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play their first UK headline gigs since 2013 next month. These shows are at the O2 Apollo in Manchester (June 5) and the O2 Academy Brixton in London (June 7 and 8). Any remaining tickets are available here.

In addition to last night’s warm-up show the band are set to play a pair of headline shows in New York and Los Angeles this autumn. They’ll perform at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 1 before heading to the Hollywood Bowl in LA on October 6 (buy tickets).

The band are also scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona next month ahead of further dates in Australia and the US.

Setlist – Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ LA Teragram Ballroom gig (May 30):

01. ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’

02. (Missing song)

03. (Missing song)

04. ‘Under The Earth’

05. ‘Zero’

06. ‘Soft Shock’

07. ‘Despair’

08. ‘Black Top’ (new song)

09. ‘Runaway’

10. ‘Gold Lion’

11. ‘Maps’

12. ‘Pin’

13. ‘Miles Away’

14. ‘Y Control’

15. ‘Heads Will Roll’

16. ‘Honeybear’