Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a unique quarantine cover of ‘Phenomena’.

The trio played a socially distanced version of the track that appeared on the band’s 2006 album ‘Show Your Bones’.

The video sees the camera operator open a wardrobe in which guitarist Nick Zinner appears via a laptop from his own home.

Vocalist Karen O, meanwhile, stands in the smoke-filled room with streamers behind her, and proceeds to emphatically dance and perform the song.

“Party anywhere (closet) anytime (any day of the week) safe at home,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the performance. Watch it below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs last released an album with 2013’s ‘Mosquito’. Earlier this year, Karen O said she was “ready to make” new music with the band.

“I feel ready to make some music. That’s pretty much all I could say to that,” she told Australian radio station Triple J.

“It feels like time to have something new out there. But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs made their long-awaited live comeback in the UK back in 2018 when they played All Points East festival for their first gigs on these shores in half a decade.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote that the trio’s set saw the band “stake their claim as the best live band on the planet”.

Last month, Karen O performed a rare Yeah Yeah Yeahs track from 2001 in quarantine. It comes after the singer spoke out about the racist abuse that Asian people have been experiencing globally since the rise of the coronavirus pandemic.