Watch Olly Alexander gatecrash our interview with Adam Lambert at the BRITs

Last night saw Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander “hijack” our interview with Adam Lambert on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2021. Watch our video interview above.

Ahead of taking to the stage to debut his cover of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’ with Elton John, Alexander strolled past our chat with the pop icon and touring Queen singer Lambert for a little catch up.

Asked how long the pair had been friends, Alexander replied: “How long have been gay? Forever! Tove Lo introduced us. You don’t realise, Adam Lambert is the original. He did it first, in many ways.”

They then went on to explain how they have “never had a wild night” together and are “actually been penpals, more than anything”, before arguing over Lambert being unable the time they once had dinner together.

After some more friendly to and fro and complimenting each others’ outfits, Alexander made an exit and we got back to asking Lambert what he had been up to.

“I’ve been creating a musical, actually,” he told us. “I’ve been working with a lot of people here in the UK and it’s super unexpected. It’s not your typical musical. It’s very rock, it’s pop, it’s funk. It feels like the kind of music I would make for my next album, and I’ve been working with the most incredible collaborators.

“It’s going to be taking place in the ’70s, it’s about a music artist, and that’s all I can tell you – because we’re not ready to do the full reveal yet.”

With Lambert and Queen set to hit the road next summer, we had to ask if he was part of the new music that the rock legends have been working on.

“It’s funny with that,” started Lambert. “None of us are saying no, it’s just never really come up. The only time it really comes up is when journalists ask us if we should record together. If it’s the right thing at the right time, then who knows?”

Watch the full interview above, where Lambert also tells us about the joy of being able to dress up for a change and how he’s been working on a new show for ITV.

Check back at NME for more news, interviews and more from the BRIT Awards 2021.