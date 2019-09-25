Watch Years & Years’ Emre Türkmen get turned into a video game character in new side project single ‘You Got All The World’

The track also features Türkmen's wife on vocals

Years and Years‘ Emre Türkmen has shared the video for his side project Exit Kid‘s new single ‘You Got All The World’.

The clip, which is the duo’s first single since their 2017 self-titled debut EP, sees Türkmen turned into an 80s video game character and a puppet. It also features Türkmen’s wife Jasmine on vocals. You can watch the video below.

Türkmen said of the new offering: “‘You Got All The World’ is a song about allowing yourself to be swept up in life and love, right here right now.” It is officially released this Friday (September 27).

Meanwhile, Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander recently featured on this year’s Pride Power List alongside Lucy Spraggan, and actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Pet Shop Boys also recently shared their new single ‘Dreamland’, featuring Alexander and performed the track live with him at Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park earlier this month.

Commenting on the new track, Pet Shop Boys said: “We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette. We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year. It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander.”