NewsMusic News

Watch Years & Years’ Olly Alexander join Pet Shop Boys at Glastonbury 2022

The writers of the song and star of the show 'It's A Sin' came together

By Ella Kemp
Glastonbury Years Years Olly Alexander Pet Shop Boys
(Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Years & YearsOlly Alexander joined Pet Shop Boys on stage at Glastonbury 2022 tonight (June 27) – take a look below.

The singer and actor joined the iconic band to perform their hit ‘It’s A Sin’, after covering it as Years & Years and starring in the Channel 4 smash hit programme by the same name.

While Alexander took to the same stage earlier in the afternoon and performed a cover of the song on his own, he teamed up with the song’s writers for their packed-out headline slot on the Other Stage.

Advertisement

Take a look here:

During his own set, Alexander thanked the crowd for welcoming him with such open arms, saying: “I don’t want this to end, ever, I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life.”

Elsewhere at Glastonbury 2022, many artists have used their time on stage to speak out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the US.

Jarvis Cocker and his band changed the lyrics of ‘Cunts Are Still Running the World’, dedicating it to “a certain judgement [that] has been made, mainly by men, telling women what they can and can’t do with their bodies”, nodding to the Supreme Court.

Festival headliner Kendrick Lamar closed his set with a chant wishing “godspeed for women’s rights”, adding it to the end of ‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’.

Advertisement

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement