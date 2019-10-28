Watch YG kick fan off stage after refusing to shout “fuck Donald Trump”

"He’s a Donald Trump supporter — get his ass outta here!”

YG has caused a stir online after footage of the rapper berating a fan and kicking off stage for refusing to shout “fuck Donald Trump” went viral.

The rapper (who teamed up with Nipsey Hussle for the huge track ‘Fuck Donald Trump’) was performing at Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio over the weekend, when he invited a fan up from the crowd to partake in a little political to and fro.

“I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know,” YG told the fan after inviting him on stage. “So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight. I need you to say your name, state your name because I know your momma, your daddy, your grandmomma, your grandfather’s watching. State your name and yell out, ‘Fuck Donald Trump.’”

However when the fan refused, YG then told the fan: “No you won’t? Get his ass outta here. Fuck outta here. He’s a Donald Trump supporter — get his ass outta here!”

Meanwhile, YG will be back in the UK for a co-headline tour with Ty Dolla $ign in December. The two rappers will join together for shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Manchester’s O2 Ritz on December 2 and 3 respectively, after touring across Europe.