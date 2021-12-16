Watch You Me At Six and Oli Sykes perform ‘Bite My Tongue’ in new live video

You Me At Six have shared a video of them performing ‘Bite My Tongue’ live in London with Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes – watch it below.

The Surrey band hit the road with Bring Me The Horizon back in September alongside Nova Twins, performing gigs in Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Hull, Birmingham and London.

The London date took place at The O2 on September 26, where You Me At Six brought out Sykes to perform their 2011 collaboration ‘Bite My Tongue’.

“We have all been caged up like animals for the past two years. But live music is back and it’s back in style,” YMAS frontman Josh Franceschi can be seen telling the London crowd in the new clip.

“This next song goes out to anybody in the audience who feels misunderstood, who feels misrepresented, or quite simply is sick and fucking tired of people in power making very bad decisions for us.”

Shot and directed by Thomas Coe-Brooker, you can take watch the O2 performance below:

Elsewhere during the O2 gig, Bring Me The Horizon brought out Yungblud during their headline set to perform their 2020 collaboration ‘Obey’, taken from BMTH’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ EP.

Performed as the first song of the encore, the electric team up was met with a rapturous screams and applause. Midway through the song, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes told the crowd to “open this pit up,” before asking: “Are you ready to die?”

Once the song was over, Yungblud and Oli embraced as the latter laid motionless on the floor. “Make some noise for Bring Me The Horizon,” Yungblud screamed to the crowd.

‘Bite My Tongue’ featured on You Me At Six’s third album ‘Sinners Never Sleep’, which was released on October 11, 2011. To celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary, the band will release the LP on vinyl for the first time in May.

The vinyl will include an expanded coloured vinyl 3LP set featuring the entire album, the 2012 ‘The Final Night Of Sin At Wembley Arena’ album, and a third LP of unreleased rarities.

In addition, You Me At Six will also release the standard 12-track album on 1LP, a 3CD deluxe package, and previously unseen bonus material.

They will also play the album in full at two huge shows at Leeds Temple Newsam and Hatfield Park in June.