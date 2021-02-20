You Me At Six have shared a special orchestral performance from the legendary Abbey Road Studios – watch it below.

The band united with the 30-piece Wired Strings orchestra to perform a rendition of ‘Glasgow’ from their new album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’.

“Recording a rendition of Glasgow with an orchestra at the historic Abbey Road Studios was a collective career goal,” frontman Josh Franceschi said in a statement.

“It was truly special to take a song written in my basement, recording it in Thailand and then performing it live in Abbey Road Studios.”

Watch the performance below.

The band released ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ last month, which went straight into the UK album charts at Number One.

In his acceptance speech, Franceschi took a moment to address the rockers’ detractors, telling OfficialCharts: “Maybe most importantly, thank you to everyone who has caused us pain or wrote us off or said we were done. This is for you. We made this record for you, to remind you to put some respect on the name.”

In a four-star review of ‘SUCKAPUNCH’, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote: “It’s rare for a rock record to feel this exciting, especially coming from a band seven albums deep and, y’know, from Surrey, but every track ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ feels inspired in some way. Making this album made You Me At Six believe in their band again, and you’d be hard-pressed not to keep the faith too.”

You Me At Six are set to head out on a headline UK tour in May with a series of special album launch shows, including one which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album ‘Hold Me Down’ in July.