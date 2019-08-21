Watch Young Thug and Gunna ride ATVs on the beach in ‘Surf’ music video

A cut from Thug’s new album, ‘So Much Fun’

Young Thug has released a video for ‘Surf’, the rapper’s latest collab with Gunna from his recently released album, ‘So Much Fun’.

The summertime, twerk-filled visual directed by Be El Be finds the rappers partying on the beach with an entourage of swimsuit-clad women. The duo race one another on ATVs, play water gun games and flirt with the ladies until the sun sets. Check it out below:

Shortly after dropping off ‘So Much Fun’ last Friday (August 16), Thugger announced on his Instagram stories that he’s got even more music on the way: A sequel to 2017’s ‘Super Slimey’, his joint mixtape with Future, is on the horizon. Although most of the project’s details remain unconfirmed, the rapper did reveal that the follow-up will feature appearances from Gunna and Lil Baby.

Thug has dropped numerous mixtapes over the years, but ‘So Much Fun’ is his debut studio album. The feature-heavy record includes guest appearances from the likes of 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, Lil Keed and Doe Boy. Future, J. Cole and Travis Scott also cameo on the LP.

In a four-star review of Thugger’s latest “free spirited” offering, NME said: “Alongside the absurdities, the Atlantan heavyweight does manage to bring a great deal of light-hearted fun to the record, with the upbeat likes of ‘Cartier Gucci Scarf’ and ‘I Bought Her’ looking like sure-fire hits.”