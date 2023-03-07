Watch YouTuber’s viral recreation of Rosalía live show after tour skips Peru

A YouTuber has gone viral after recreating Rosalía‘s live show in Peru after the country was left off her ‘Motomami’ tour.

Ioanis Patsias put on his own tribute show dedicated to the Spanish singer last Friday (March 3) which sold out with over 3,500 people in attendance at an amphitheatre in Lima’s Parque de la Exposición.

Patsias, known as iOA on YouTube, meticulously recreated Rosalía’s live show with eight dancers including costume changes, the dance numbers, the lighting, stage design and even the show’s scooters, according to The Guardian.

iOA and his “motopapis” also lip-synced and performed the Spanish singer’s setlist which included ‘Con Altura’, ‘Motomami’ and ‘La Combi Versace’. You can view footage below.

Rosalia didnt tour Peru for Motomami so they threw their own show and sold out a 4,000 people arena???? 😭😭😭 LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/wNRMv4zILv — La Coochie Versace (@CoochieReloaded) March 5, 2023

Rosalía took her Motamami tour to Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and NOT Perú, so YouTuber iOA @ioanispatsias spent four months rehearsing the show song-for-song and sold out a 3000 person venue and I can't stop watching the TikToks pic.twitter.com/jGN5YocL8v — Charis McGowan (@charis_mcgowan) March 5, 2023

Rosalia no vino a Perú en su ultima gira así que @ioanispatsias recreó el concierto exactamente igual y llenó el anfiteatro del parque de la exposición. Iconic es poco. @rosalia, girlllll. pic.twitter.com/vYqsi0YNox — Xanaxtasia💋 (@Xanaxtasia) March 5, 2023

This is what INSANE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/joS729yksU — La Coochie Versace (@CoochieReloaded) March 5, 2023

Patsias and his dancers celebrated when the official TikTok account linked to Rosalía commented on his show saying in Spanish: “Parallel dimension unblocked”.

Rosalía has commented on a TikTok about the imitation of the MOTOMAMI TOUR in Peru: “Parallel dimension unlocked” pic.twitter.com/QnCGtetfZ2 — ً (@vtxmedia) March 6, 2023

Patsias who has previously impersonated J Balvin, Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish apparently came up with the idea after seeing Rosalía perform at Radio City Hall in New York last September.

“I just wanted to bring the Motomami experience to Peru. My [social media] fans made this possible, they were complicit with me in making this happen from the beginning,” Patsias told The Guardian.

“The idea was never to make money, the idea was to do the tribute as best as possible,” he added and claimed through ticket sales only part of the more than $100,000 that he spent staging the show.

“I did a casting of more than 100 dancers to get to the eight who performed. They all had to make transformations, one even covered his body with tattoos,” he continued.

Rosalía meanwhile, was recently confirmed to perform at this year’s Roskilde Festival alongside Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens.