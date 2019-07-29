Watch Yungblud play explosive River Thames show and beam message onto Parliament

Yungblud beams a message onto the Houses Of Parliament during his 'Yungblud Cruise'

Yungblud brought chaos to the River Thames this weekend with a special ‘Yungblud Cruise’ show.

The show on the Thames was a last-minute performance on Saturday, after fans were alerted to the show via Yungblud’s social media.

At the climax of the concert, Yungblud beamed the message “There’s hope for the underrated youth” onto the side of the Houses Of Parliament.

You can see footage of his performance below.

The Yorkshire-born singer-songwriter performed a series of fan favourites at the show, before giving a speech on a megaphone.

‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’ is also the title of Yungblud’s new single. It will premiere on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show at 7.30pm tonight (July 29).

“The world right now tells us to fall in line, what you’re allowed to care about, think about, even to the point of what air you should fucking breathe,” said Yungblud of the track. “Things are changing drastically, a lot of the time not for the better, and it’s hard to watch.”

He continued: “I meet so many young people every day, and the one common denominator I find is the constant desire to defy apathy and the optimism to do anything in your power to fight for a better, more equal world. This song is about freedom of speech, about freedom of expression. This song is about the forward-thinking, racism-hating, LGBTQ+ liberal ‘sinners’ that we all are.”

Yungblud added: “I see that there is hope for this ‘underrated youth’ and I believe the future looks bright because we are in it.”

Yungblud plays the main stage of Reading And Leeds Festival on August 23-25, on the days headlined by Foo Fighters.

He then tours the UK and Ireland from November 19-29, including his biggest headline show to date at Brixton O2 Academy on November 21.