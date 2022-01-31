Watch Yungblud cover Johnny Cash at Nashville gig

Yungblud covered the Johnny Cash classic ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ at his gig in Nashville on Saturday night (January 29) – watch footage below.

Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) is currently on the North American leg of his Life On Mars tour and over the weekend, he played a gig at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. During the set, he covered Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ from his 1957 debut studio album ‘Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!’.

“If I didn’t do the cliche that probably every fucking band in the universe does when they go into this auditorium,” said Harrison before announcing “I’m going to play a Johnny Cash song.” Watch footage below.

After the show, Harrison shared a snippet of the track on Twitter alongside a quote from the venue’s stage manager. “An English boy in a mini skirt, singing Johnny Cash in Nashville…you don’t see that everyday.”

Yungblud’s Life On Mars tour is in support of his second album ‘Weird!’ but Harrison has already got album three and four “done and ready to go.”

Speaking about his third record, Harrison said: “This is, for me, the most personal music I’ve ever written. And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal.

“I think I just need to say it as it is: completely uncensored, completely outrageously. And I think this is what this album’s doing. And my favourite songs I’ve ever released are the songs that do that.

He went on to say he’d been working with “a lot of cool artists” on the album.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, I made a lot of mates on this journey. I love what Willow Smith‘s doing right now. I’m obsessed with Girl In Red. There’s a new wave of artists who are talking from their soul and their reality. I ain’t confirming anything, but I would certainly love to work with them.”

Harrison has previously hinted at a Miley Cyrus collaboration and shared photos of him and Smith in the studio together.

Yungblud is also set to release his first short film – Mars based upon the singer’s 2020 song of the same name.

Speaking of the film, which is set to come out in spring 2022, Yungblud said: “This story is an uncensored, unfiltered portrayal of youth. It revels in the fragile beauty of it, flirts with the pain of it and most importantly the undeniable, glimmering hope of it. It presents a generational shift towards acceptance of one’s self and others, and ever growing confidence in our own insecurities.”