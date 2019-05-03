Watch Yungblud covering Drake and Arctic Monkeys

The singer-songwriter was recently spotted in the studio with Machine Gun Kelly

Yungblud has covered stripped back versions of Drake‘s ‘Best I Ever Had’ and Arctic Monkeys hit ‘Do I Wanna Know’.

The singer did his own take on the two tracks as part of a live session for 4music. You can watch the covers below.

Yungblud was recently spotted in the studio with Machine Gun Kelly, fuelling rumours that the two have collaborated on a new record.

Shared by MGK’s producer/engineer Brandon “Slim” Allen, the first clip showed a packed studio that included both MGK and Yungblud nodding their heads in front of the mixing desk.

Yungblud previously teamed up with Halsey for their collaborative single ’11 Minutes’, featuring Blink-182‘s Travis Barker.

Described by Yungblud as a song which “tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society,” the track was written by the three artists along with producer/songwriters Matt Schwartz (Cold War Kids, Kylie Minogue), Zakk Cervini (Good Charlotte, Mayday Parade) and Chris Greatti (Grimes, Black Veil Brides).

The video for the track, which was directed by Colin Tilley, explores the emotional stages of grief and loss to tell the story of ’11 Minutes’.