Watch Yungblud dedicate ‘Love Song’ to a newly-engaged couple

A young couple got engaged during Yungblud’s show in North Carolina earlier this week (February 1), with the star inviting the pair to join him on stage – watch footage of the moment below.

The couple got engaged as Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) performed ‘Love Song’ at The Fillmore in Charlotte.

“That was fucking beautiful,” Harrison said, before inviting them to jump over the barrier. “Hello guys, I know you’re having a moment, but do you want to get on stage?

Advertisement

“Guys, I just want to wish you the most fucking happy life together,” Harrison continued once the couple had joined him. “I’m probably not going to be there for your first dance, so hopefully you can do that right here, right now,” he added, before carrying on with ‘Love Song’. Watch footage below:

a huge congrats to the couple who got engaged tonight- hope ur first dance was amazing🖤🖤 @yungblud pic.twitter.com/VeIJDofYgy — riley🌙🪐|| YB TODAY!!!!! (@stay_bws) February 2, 2022

To the gorgeous couple that just got engaged at the @yungblud show in Charlotte tonight, YOU ARE SO LOVED 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Odgw09q8sc — Hailynn🧲 (@occultfaery) February 2, 2022

Speaking about ‘Love Song’, Harrison recently told Apple Music that it’s “the first Yungblud love song”.

“I don’t say this very often, but I had a lot of violence in my house growing up. I was always very loved as a kid, but my idea of love—and what it meant to fall in love—got skewed. It was like, ‘If this is love, fuck that shit. I’m going to be all right on my own, thank you very much.’ But then I met someone and I fell in love and I realised I’d never been more wrong in my life.”

Advertisement

Speaking about his relationship with Halsey, Harrison continued: “I learned so much. She was incredible and we were incredible together. But I didn’t just want to write a song about falling in love or being heartbroken, because no one can prepare you for the pain of heartbreak. It’s about falling in and out of love—with your arms open.”

Yungblud is currently on the North American leg of his ‘Life On Mars’ tour. On Saturday night (January 29), he covered Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ while playing a show in Nashville.

After the gig, Harrison shared a snippet of the track on Twitter alongside a quote from the venue’s stage manager. “An English boy in a mini skirt, singing Johnny Cash in Nashville…you don’t see that everyday.”