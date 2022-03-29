Watch Yungblud kiss James Corden during ‘The Funeral’ performance on ‘The Late Late Show’

Yungblud performed his latest single ‘The Funeral’ during last night’s episode of The Late Late Show in the US – you can watch the singer’s energetic performance, during which he kissed host James Corden, below.

The Doncaster artist released the track earlier this month before sharing its official video, which features a cameo from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Yungblud performed ‘The Funeral’ on the Corden-hosted Late Late Show last night (March 28) with his live band, who paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last week, with the message ‘4 Taylor’ on their bass drum skin.

During the performance, Yungblud left the stage and ran over to Corden’s desk, where he planted a series of kisses on the host’s face before running back to rejoin his band to finish the song.

Yungblud later ended the performance by highlighting his band’s drum tribute to Hawkins, which Corden also acknowledged – you can watch the performance of ‘The Funeral’ above.

‘The Funeral’ is expected to feature on the follow-up to Yungblud’s 2020 album ‘weird!’. In an interview earlier this year, he said the new record would contain “the most personal music I’ve ever written”.

Yungblud is set to perform at this year’s BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which will take place in Coventry in May. He’ll be joined on the line-up by the likes of Sam Fender, Lorde and Foals.

He’s also set to perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain in July.