Watch Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly smash through collaboration ‘I Think I’m Okay’ at Reading Festival

Donny's finest joins MGK.

Machine Gun Kelly joined Yungblud onstage today (August 25) at Reading Festival to perform their joint collaboration, ‘I Think I’m Okay’.

The song, which features drums from Blink 182’s Travis Barker, was released by the pair in June this year. Watch footage of the collaboration below.

Later that afternoon, the pair played the song again during Machine Gun Kelly’s set at the BBC Radio 1 Stage.

The pair also performed the song together earlier this year on Vans’ Warped Tour in the US, alongside a TV appearance on James Corden’s US chat show earlier this month.

The moment came during Yungblud’s first ever Reading set. During the show, Yungblud also played the song ‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’, his anthem for those who had “belittled” by “ignorant people”.

