Unexpected, but epic.

Yungblud has delivered the unlikeliest of sessions in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, after fusing the likes of Amy Winehouse, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott.

Footage of the energetic performance sees the Doncaster singer delivering a intense rendition of Scott’s ‘Goosebumps’, before he segues straight into Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black’.

Backed by a string section during his performance of the Winehouse classic, Yungblud then proceeds to transform Cabello and Mendes’ ‘Senorita’ into an unlikely post-rock stomper.

Posting on Twitter, one fan said of the performance: “Can I say that’s the most unexpected thing ever but also the coolest thing I’ve ever heard?”

Another said: “Give us the full cover now!”

The performance comes after Yungblud delivered a triumphant set on the main stage of Reading & Leeds Festival last month. It saw him collaborating with Machine Gun Kelly twice to perform their joint track ‘I Think I’m Okay’.

Speaking to NME backstage, the pair discussed the time that Yungblud just “walked into” MGK’s house without knocking to work on music together, and how Yungblud – real name Dom Harrison – walked into the booth to freestyle his vocals.

“You had this song and I was nervous because I didn’t know what it was going to be like,” Yungblud says. “It’s been pretty crazy playing that song all over the world.”