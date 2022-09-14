Watch Yungblud roar through ‘Tissues’ on ‘Kimmel’

Yungblud was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week – watch his exuberant performance of ‘Tissues’ below.

The singer appeared on the TV on Monday night (September 12) following the release of his new self-titled album.

Dressed in a shirt and tie and rocking an acoustic guitar, the singer performed an energetic run through of his recent single.

Check out Yungblud’s Kimmel performance of ‘Tissues’ below.

Yungblud’s performance on US television came the same day that he announced new tour dates in North America for 2023.

His upcoming ‘Yungblud The World Tour’ is due to begin in Mexico City on October 10, before continuing next February in the UK.

The UK leg of the tour will begin in Cardiff on February 16 at the Motorpoint Arena, with shows in Birmingham, Manchester and more to follow. On February 25, the tour will wrap up with Yungblud’s biggest headline show to date at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

The North American dates, meanwhile, start in Seattle on April 28, heading to cities including Austin, Miami, Toronto and Montreal, before finishing up in Kansas City on July 25. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on September 16 and can be found here.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Yungblud had scored his second UK Number One album with his recently released self-titled LP.

After leading the charts in the midweeks, Yungblud secured the top spot on Friday (September 9), finishing above Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ (Number Two), Megadeth’s ‘The Sick, The Dying And The Dead’ (Number Three), Ed Sheeran’s ‘=‘ (Number Four), and The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ (Number Five).

In a four-star review, NME described the new ‘Yungblud’ record as Harrison’s “most confident, cohesive album, which sees him fighting hate with understanding and love”, adding: “It’s a battle he knows he can win.”