Watch Yungblud show ‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’ by singing with little boy on stage

"I have decided to retire. This is Benjamin. He is Yungblud now."

Yungblud has joked that it’s time for him to retire and hand the baton over to a young boy who joined him on stage last night.

Performing in Dallas, Texas, Yungblud called upon a small child named Benjamin to assist with him on vocals for the aptly-titled new single ‘Hope For The Underrated Youth‘.

The track carries a theme that has run throughout the Doncaster artist’s recent work. Earlier this year, he spoke to NME about how many of the misconceptions about him also apply to those who are too quick to write off the opinions of his generation.

“The best one I got is ‘Yungblud is just a mouth, a big fat mouth’,” said the 22-year-old Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator. “It’s just so funny because people do look at me like that. The biggest misunderstanding about me is that I’m just a bratty, gobby, idiot. It’s almost a misunderstanding about our generation – because we are so intelligent.

“We know what we want, we know what we stand for, we know what we have to say, we know how we feel about things and we’re not afraid to express that.”

He added: “The statement of [recent album] ’21st Century Liability’ is that maybe we’re not just gobby brats. Maybe if you listen to us, you might actually be surprised. Yeah, we’re young, but we have access to so much information. That’s what makes us different to any generation that’s come before us.”

This week also saw Yungblud announce details of his new EP ‘The Underrated Youth‘. The six-song project arrives October 11 and features Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.